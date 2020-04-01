10 more people at the Frontier nursing facility in St. Charles contract the COVID-19 virus

ST. CHARLES, MO – According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Frontier Health Rehabilitation facility in St. Charles has an additional 10 cases of the COVID-19 virus. That brings the total number of cases at the nursing home to 14, which includes residents and staff.

A spokesperson for the company told the Post that an additional 12 staff members are staying at home after calling in sick. The company says those employees with be offered testing for the COVID-19 virus.

The spokesperson also told the Post that the facility had recently received masks, gloves and other protective gear from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.