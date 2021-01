CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. – Callaway County Sheriff’s Office K9 Krieger helped seize 10 pounds of methamphetamine worth $453,000.

Krieger was called to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the investigation at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday along I-70 east of Kingdom City.

Callaway County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

As a result of Krieger’s hard work 31-year-old Jonathan Mackey and 27-year-old Amber Collins, both from Lexington, Kentucky, have been arrested without bond for second-degree drug trafficking.