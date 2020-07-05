10 shootings overnight leave 2 dead and 10 injured

ST. LOUIS – In ten shootings across the St. Louis area Saturday night into Sunday morning two people died and ten were injured.

4600 block of South Spring Avenue

At 11:34 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of South Spring Avenue 42-year-old John Young III died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. When officers arrived the suspect was there and told police he shot Young. The investigation is ongoing.

500 block of DeBaliviere Avenue

An unknown man in his 20s died from multiple gunshots to his torso Saturday at 7:12 p.m. Police said the incident happened in the 500 block of DeBaliviere Avenue.

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive / North Taylor Avenue

A man was shot in the hip at 5:58 p.m. Saturday when he told police he was walking at the intersection of Dr. Marin Luther King Drive and North Taylor Avenue when he heard shots. He had no description of the shooter.

Bircher Boulevard / Queens Avenue

A 30-year-old man was shot in the wrist Saturday at 10:48 p.m. Police described the victim as uncooperative. Police said all the man would say is that he was standing outside of a car at the intersection of Bircher Boulevard and Queens Avenue when he was shot. He is in stable condition.

4200 block of Page Boulevard

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head by a stray bullet Saturday at 10:00 p.m. The boy was shot while he was outside in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard.

1100 block of East Gano Avenue

Three people were shot Saturday at 11:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Gano Avenue. The victims, a 45-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 7-year-old are all listed in stable condition. Police said the victims were standing outside on East Gano Avenue when two unknown men wearing all black clothing fired shots from an alley.

Cass Avenue / 19th Street

A teenage boy was grazed on the side by a bullet Saturday at 11:35 p.m. Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Cass Avenue and 19th Street.

1500 block of Biddle Street

A 21-year-old man was in a car when he was shot in the leg Saturday at 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Biddle Street. A 19-year-old man was also in the car when an unknown man fired shots at their car. The 21-year-old is in stable condition. Police describe the suspect as a black man, thin build, wearing a white t-shirt and black bottoms.

800 block of Wall Street

Sunday at 12:41 a.m. a 43-year-old man was shot in the arm while standing in front of his driveway in the 800 block of Wall Street. Police said a dark green pickup truck fired shots and then fled the area.

4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm Sunday after 1:00 a.m. in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. The woman told police a silver four-door vehicle drove in front of her and began firing shots. They then drove away.