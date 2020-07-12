HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The racing community is mourning the death of Balluzzo from injuries sustained during a crash at Saturday night’s modified feature at Langley Speedway.
Balluzzo was a 10-time champion at Langley Speedway.
A statement from Virginia Motor Speedway remembers Balluzzo as a chamption both on and off the track.
“He won the hearts of our fans with 11 track championships and a driving style that made him one of the most respected competitors we’ve ever known.”
Balluzzo was featured in a story by WAVY News 10’s Nathan Epstein last year after his daughter was diagnosed with pediatric Leukemia.
This is breaking news and will updated throughout the day.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Latest Posts
- Florida man accused of setting Catholic church on fire
- Illinois launches campaign to prevent abuse of seniors
- Layoffs at General Motors Wentzville plant affects 1,200
- 10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash
- Pop-up testing sites amid growing virus concerns