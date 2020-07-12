Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,069 deaths/ 27,133 cases IL: 7,168 deaths/ 152,962 cases.

10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash

News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Virginia Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The racing community is mourning the death of Balluzzo from injuries sustained during a crash at Saturday night’s modified feature at Langley Speedway.

Balluzzo was a 10-time champion at Langley Speedway.

A statement from Virginia Motor Speedway remembers Balluzzo as a chamption both on and off the track.

“He won the hearts of our fans with 11 track championships and a driving style that made him one of the most respected competitors we’ve ever known.”

Balluzzo was featured in a story by WAVY News 10’s Nathan Epstein last year after his daughter was diagnosed with pediatric Leukemia.

  • Courtesy – WAVY Viewer
  • Courtesy – WAVY Viewer
  • Courtesy – WAVY Viewer
  • Courtesy – WAVY Viewer
  • Courtesy – WAVY Viewer

This is breaking news and will updated throughout the day.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News