10-year-old among Soulard carjacking suspects

SOULARD, Mo. – A ten-year-old was among several other teen suspects involved in a carjacking Thursday. St. Louis Police say they took a woman’s 2017 Volkswagen Passat by gunpoint from the 2400 block of South 13th street. It was later recovered after a short police chase.

The woman told police that she had been carjacked Thursday afternoon. One of the suspects pointed a gun at her and demanded her car. A 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds, and a 10-year-old got in her car and drove off. The Volkswagen was later recovered in the 3300 block of Indiana after a brief police pursuit.

Police say all four suspects tried to run from the vehicle. They are now in custody and remanded to the Juvenile Courts. The gun was taken into evidence and an investigation into the carjacking is ongoing.

