10-year-old boy sets up hot cocoa stand for nonprofit

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 10-year-old Lafayette boy is spreading holiday cheer for a good cause.

“My fundraiser is on Friday, December 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. right here in my driveway,” Emile Myer said.

This is his second year setting up his pop-up hot cocoa shop and donating the proceeds to a local nonprofit.

“We will accept $2 for paper cups and $10 for my mugs, which have the masked reindeer on the front,” he explained.

This year, Emile picked an organization he felt was deserving.

“I chose the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana because of their programs and mentors for kids just like me and all over the community.”

Last year Emile donated $2000 to St. Joseph’s Diner.

He does want to let everyone know that he and his parents will be wearing masks, they ask everyone to stay in their cars when ordering hot chocolate at 513 Beverly Drive in Lafayette.

If you can’t make it, you can donate online here https://fb.me/e/fDIXN9vgp