100% of sales from Hardee’s biscuit sandwiches today go to Heat-Up St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – It’s that time of year to keep St. Louis warm during the winter with the 21st Annual Hardee’s “Rise and Shine for Heat” campaign from Heat-Up St. Louis.

The organization has assisted about 1,000,000 people in Missouri and Illinois with their heating bills since their inception 21 years ago.

The Hardee’s “Rise and Shine for Heat” benefit allows the general public and Hardee’s customers to help those in need by purchasing a $1 sausage biscuit or egg biscuit from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Friday with 100 percent of the sales going to benefit Heat-Up St. Louis.

This is going on at Hardee’s restaurants in the bi-state area and the donations will stay in the communities where they were collected.

Click here to learn more about Heat-Up St. Louis.