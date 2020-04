ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some health care workers had pizza for dinner, thanks to World Wide Technology Raceway and Domino’s Pizza. One hundred pizzas were delivered to SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital this evening for doctors, nurses, and all front-line medical personnel.

The owner and CEO of the raceway expressed gratitude saying, “These front-line health care workers are heroes and the least we can do is offer them a brief break with one of America’s favorite foods.”