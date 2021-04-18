100-year-old Illinois golfer says the secret to longevity is not to worry

DECATUR, Ill. – An Illinois man is making the most of his life. At 100-years-old Guy Ellis hits the golf course several times a week. He’s been meeting up with friends at a golf course in Decatur three times a week for decades now.
Ellis doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon. He says it’s his group of friends that keep him motivated to keep playing. Even at the century mark, his friends say he’s hard to keep up with.
When asked what his secret to living to 100 was? Guy said he just doesn’t worry about things.