1,000 federal workers relocated to St. Louis from the contaminated Goodfellow Complex

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Congressman William Lacy Clay announces that 1,000 federal workers from the highly, contaminated Goodfellow Federal Complex in north St. Louis are finally being relocated after a four-year fight. The USDA employees are being moved to a new, safe location in downtown St. Louis.

Employees have complained of unusual medical problems including high rates of certain cancers. Contamination was confirmed in 2016 following an investigation by OSHA which listed 83 hazardous substances at the site.

The complex was originally part of the massive St. Louis army ammunition plant in the 1940s.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says that they will be moving to the building at 211 North Broadway. This is the Metropolitan Square building. The 20-year lease will be for $72 million over the next two decades.