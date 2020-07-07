Breaking News
$1,000 reward offered for Civil Life’s missing giraffe sculpture

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help this morning tracking down a wayward giraffe. It’s a 16-foot tall giraffe statue that was stolen from Jake’s Dinosaur Park and Civil Life Brewery in south St. Louis.

The owner posted this surveillance video on Facebook saying the giraffe was loaded into a 12-foot box truck and appeared to be hanging out the back as the culprits drove away.

Civil Life Brewery is offering a $1,000 reward for its return. Anyone with information should call St. Louis Police.

