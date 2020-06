JENNINGS, Mo. – The St. Louis County Health Department and County Executive Sam Page have partnered with the Jenning School District to give away masks and groceries Friday.

Officials will distribute 10,000 masks and give away thousands of pounds of food from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Jennings Educational Training School on West Florissant Avenue.

For more information, call Dr. Art McCoy at (314) 653-8003 or email at mccoya@jenningsk12.org.