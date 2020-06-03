$100K reward offered in shooting of 4 St. Louis police officers

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Regional Crime Commission is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who shot 4 St. Louis city police officers Monday night. The officers were struck by gunfire after protest turned violent Monday night in Downtown St. Louis that saw demonstrators breaking windows, looting businesses, and setting some 14 fires.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted early Tuesday that the officers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. It was unclear who had fired the shots.

All the officers were later released from the hospital.

The shootings occurred in the areas around the police headquarters near the 1700 block of Olive Boulevard around midnight.

The four officers were assisting the Civil Disobedience Team and standing in the street when they were shot. Two of the officers were shot in the leg, one in the foot, and one in the arm.

The officers were identified as a 52-year-old man (30 years of policing experience), a 34-year-old man (12 years of experience), a 36-year-old man (3 years of experience), and a 28-year-old man (1 year of experience).

If you have any information, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371+TIPS (8477) or go to the website STLRCS.org, and the app P3 Tips.