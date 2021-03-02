100th anniversary of Missouri Congressman Champ Clark’s death today

ST. LOUIS – Today is the 100th anniversary of the death of Missouri Congressman Champ Clark.
James “Champ” Clark was born in Kentucky in 1850. He was elected to Congress from Missouri in 1892 and became speaker of the house in 1911. He ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 1912 but lost to Woodrow Wilson.
Clark died 100 years ago, on March 2, 2021.
He had two funerals. The one in Washington came one day after President Warren Harding’s inauguration. Two days later, 10,000 people turned out for his funeral in Bowling Green, Missouri.
The Champ Clark Bridge in Louisiana, Missouri is named for him.