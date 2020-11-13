102.5 KEZK is officially playing Christmas music

ST. LOUIS – Ready or not, Christmas music is here! 102.5 KEZK St. Louis’ official Christmas station, is bringing back Christmas music for the holiday season, and honestly, we’re so excited!

Back for its 17th year, the annual tradition begins Friday, November 13. Hundreds reacted to the announcement on social media in support of the festive tunes.

“Thank you SO much! We could all use some Christmas cheer!” , said one user.

“Yesssss!!! Thank you!!! Been waiting for this and my day is made !”, wrote another.

Holiday classics from Bing Crosby to Nat King Cole, to modern hits from Mariah Carey, Michael Buble, and Frank Sinatra are all expected to be played throughout the season. Christmas music will continue through Christmas Day.

Listeners can tune in KEZK (102.5 FM) in St. Louis, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and at KEZK.com.