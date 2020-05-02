102 new Illinois coronavirus deaths bring state’s total over 2,500

CHICAGO – State officials announced over 2,400 new cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday and 102 additional deaths. With 2,450 new cases, the state’s case total stands at 58,505 and 2,559 deaths.

Dr. Ezike acknowledged cabin fever as the weather gets warmer, but urges residents to try to stay inside.

On Friday, Illinois health officials announced that Illinois had 3,137 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 56,055.

The press conference comes on the first weekend day of the revised stay-at-home order. The stay-at-home order for Illinois is now in effect until May 30.

Under it, golf courses and other businesses were allowed to reopen as long as they adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.

One of the biggest changes in Gov. JB Prtizker’s May order, compared to last month, is the mask requirement. Beginning Friday, everyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering when they leave their home and cannot practice social distancing.