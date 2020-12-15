105.7’s The Rizzuto Show off the air because Rizz can’t smell

ST. LOUIS – Rizz from 105.7’s The Rizzuto Show was off the air Monday and Tuesday because he can’t smell. The story about how he found out is pretty amusing.

Rizz said over the weekend he was at his farm with his wife and they were standing next to a bunch of cows, his wife said “it stinks!” At that point, he became concerned that he could possibly have COVID because one of the symptoms is the loss of smell. Rizz said this was a huge red flag to him because he has “super smell.”

He then went home and tried to smell a bag of coffee beans and smelly dog treats, but nothing worked. He then went to urgent care to get a COVID test. He is now awaiting results.

He said he feels fine, but can’t taste anything either.

Everyone from the show is staying home for the rest of the week. From 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. 105.7 will be playing music. Next week they will run their best of The Rizzuto Show.