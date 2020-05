CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – On April 29th. Rudi Heider celebrated his COVID-19 recovery and his birthday. He is living at a long term care facility and the nurses there have been treating him for the virus.

The facility says he is believed to be the oldest individual in the United States to have contracted the virus and survive. He was also able to celebrate with his family who were able to gather outside his window.

Rudi was also hable to enjoy a slice of his favorite dessert, a lemon meringue pie.