11 injured, 1 killed in multiple incidents Friday night and Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police report 11 assaults, 10 of which were shootings as well as one homicide.

The first incident happened Friday night, just before 10:30 p.m. at 4325 Gibson. Police say a victim was shot in the arm.

About an hour later, a little before 11:30 p.m., two victims were shot at 14th Street and Park. Both victims are in stable condition

A few minutes later, at approximately 11:42 p.m. 3 people were shot at 3010 Miami. All three of these victims are in stable condition.

Early Saturday morning, just after 1 a.m. a person was shot in the face at Chouteau and Dillion. This victim is in stable condition.

Just after 2 a.m., three people were shot at 1011 Cole. There is no information on the condition of these victims.

At around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot and killed at Penrose and Prairie. When police arrived he was not conscious or breathing. Homicide has been requested.

A little after 7:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call in the 1300 block of Lewis. They found a man lying near a vehicle suffering a blunt force wound in the face. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.