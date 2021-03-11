11-year-old Collinsville boy wins global competition to have drawing turned into an IKEA stuffed toy

ST. LOUIS – Every year, IKEA furniture store holds the Soft Toy Drawing Competition, an initiative meant to encourage kids all over the globe to get creative and draw the stuffed toy of their wildest imagination.

This time around the company received 66,000 submissions from little ones all over the world; and an eleven-year-old boy, Nick Norman of Collinsville was one of the top 5 finalists who won.

“This is so cool,” said Nick. “I thought there would be only like 50-60 people.”

Nick along with the four other winners’ drawings will be turned into real soft toys to be sold in its stores globally.

His drawing was a gray and black bird that has its tongue hanging out which he described as a ‘goofy rock-eating bird’.

“He is a goofy bird, he likes to eat rocks and turn them into candy.”

“This is such a special moment for Nick,” said his mom.

Nick said he heard about the competition from his mother and decided to participate since he likes to draw and color.

“I draw from time to time and do a lot of homework,” he said.

Nick is the first American winner of the Sagoskatt soft toy drawing competition since 2017.

“I want my bird to become every kid’s favorite friend,” said Nick.

The SAGOSKATT collection, which include will be available this fall:

“Bird” designed by Nick, 11 years old, USA

“Sandwich friends” designed by Audrey, 9 years old, Canada

“Cat” designed by Liepa, 8 years old, Lithuania

“Fried egg” designed by Zosia, 7 years old, Poland

“Mermaid dog” designed by Savva, 9 years old, Russia