ST. LOUIS – An 11-year-old boy was honored Thursday by Mayor Lyda Krewson and the St. Louis Fire Department for saving his 22-month-old brother.

Jayden Groves was awarded a St. Louis Fire Department Lifesaving Award for his heroics. Groves’ little brother wandered away in August 2020. Groves found his little brother face down in a pond. Groves got firefighters to help him and his little brother made it.

It was Groves’ swift action that saved his little brother’s life.