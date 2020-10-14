11-year-old shot at apartment in Jeff-Vander-Lou

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting involving an 11-year-old girl at a north city apartment building.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1300 block of N. Garrison Avenue.

Officers located the 11-year-old inside a residence with a gunshot wound to her arm. She was taken to a local hospital.

Crime scene investigators laid at least 15 evidence markers on the street outside the apartment building.

A witness who spoke with FOX 2 pointed to a vehicle about a block away and said the car had been involved in a shooting.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.