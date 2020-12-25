11th anniversary of MSHP Corporal Dennis E. Engelhard’s death

EUREKA, Mo. – Today is the 11th anniversary of the death of Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Dennis E. Engelhard.

He was hit by a car at 10:30 a.m. on December 25, 2009 while completing a traffic crash investigation on westbound I-44, east of Eureka. A driver lost control of his vehicle on the icey road and hit Engelhard.

He was then taken to the St. Clare Health Center by ambulance with serious injuries. He later died from his injuries. He was 49 years old.

He was the 28th Missouri State Highway Patrol member to die on the job.

Engelhard was survived by his parents, brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephews.

