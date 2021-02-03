12 Valentine’s Day things to do in St. Louis in 2021

ST. LOUIS - On Wednesday, the city of St. Louis approved changes to the St. Louis communications division that will help the police department prioritize 911 calls. According to a press release from the police department, when contacting the St. Louis communications division, you will now be greeted with a recorded message.

In the event you are placed on hold, you will hear a recording that will say, "You have reached the City of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Your call is important to us, please do not hang up. The next available dispatcher will answer your call in the order it was received."