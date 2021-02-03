12 Valentine’s Day things to do in St. Louis in 2021

News

ST. LOUIS– Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend this year. The pandemic may have you wondering what options are available to help you celebrate.

Here are some suggestions we found around the St. Louis Area:

  • A Lover’s Serenade and Masquerade – BB’s Jazz, Blues, and Soup presents a night of music featuring Gypsy & Zida. The tables will be socially distanced and mask are required until seated.
  • Love (and Ballet) in the time of Corona– The St. Louis Ballet will be streaming performances. The ballet has partnered with Butler’s Pantry to offer catered dinners and treats by La Patisserie StL.
  • Love at Loews – Valentine’s Weekend Special Celebrate at the Ballpark Village restaurant. The location is serving up a romantic special surf & turf for two at Clark & Bourbon.
  • Chocolate Wine Pairing Dinner – The event will be held at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton on February 17. The gourmet dinner party like no other will be hosted in the Lodge Restaurant. There will be 4 courses, unlimited wine, and good conversation!
  • Date Night at a St. Charles County park – The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is offering the date experience which includes two hours of food, fun, and a roaring fire. There is a waitlist now as officials decide if they can accommodate more guests.
  • Pop-up Picnic – Alpaca Picnic and Cardinal Vacation Homes are offering an outdoor igloo experience or private indoor suites in the Shaw Neighborhood.
  • Grace Meat + Three – The restaurant in the Grove is offering a fried chicken and champagne dinner option. They are also offering a chicken bouquet you can send to your poultry loving sweetheart.
  • Rachel Feinstein at Helium Comedy Club – Enjoy a night of laughs with the nationally touring comedian and actress. The comedy club is also offering Valentine’s day packages which include tickets and chocolate-covered strawberries.

