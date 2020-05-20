12-year-old boy held dying twin brother on way to hospital after Indiana shooting

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 12-year-old Chicago boy was shot and killed in front of his twin brother in Northwest Indiana Saturday night.

Demetrius Townsel Jr. was shot near 26th Avenue and Pierce Street in Gary; details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Demetrius’ twin brother, Darius was in the car when the shooting happened. Someone fired shots at the car as they passed by about 9:30 p.m. Darius held his brother all the way to Methodist Hospital two miles away.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes said Darius tried to save his life by putting pressure to the gun wound.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody.

On Monday, a large contingent of family members came together to mourn the loss of the 12-year-old and ask for help finding his killer.

The boy’s mother, Catherine Brown, is pleading for someone to come forward.

“I can’t hold my baby anymore please turn yourself in,” she said.

Darius said his brother was the funniest person he knew.

The boys are students at R.J. Daley Elementary Academy in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The family wants to know who the person who fired the shots is and why they took a young life.

“It’s unfortunate that something like this would happen to a 12-year-old child,” Lenearl Lightfoot, Demetrius’ stepfather said. “I was a victim of gun violence myself. The first time I got shot I was 12 years old. Makes me more determined to find out who did this to him.”

There is a $2,000 reward to anyone who helps locate the person who shot Demetrius. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-U-TELL-US (1-800-883-5587).