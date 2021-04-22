12-year-old entrepreneur gets line of air fresheners in Schnucks stores

ST. LOUIS – Mr. Fresh Air Fresheners and Deodorizers, owned by a 12-year-old boy, are now on the shelves at Schnucks.

“My biggest inspiration is Oprah. Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry,” said Joshua Danrich.

He also has a love for luxury cars.

“I like my hair; I like my kicks and I like my air fresheners to spray in your car,” Danrich said.

On the Mr. Fresh website, scents are $7. They come in yellow rose, cool breeze, baby powder, black gold, jasmine, and vanilla.

Fresh stands for Faith to Rescue Every Son from Hurt.

“So, people that are hurting and need help. I will help them too,” Danrich said.

He had to repeat 4th grade and was devastated.

“It affected me as well as a parent to think what I could’ve done more,” said Shay, Josh’s mother.

So, they packaged up their emotions and put them inside of a bottle with a business and a mission in mind.

“I wanted to teach other people that if I can do it, so can you. I wanted to tell them if I can have a business, you can have a business,” said Josh.

