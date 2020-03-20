12-year-old girl killed by sibling in accidental shooting

NORTHWOODS, Mo. – A 12-year-old girl has died after she was shot Wednesday at her north St. Louis County home. Investigators believe her sibling was responsible and say it appears to be an accident.

Officers were called to the home located in the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive at 2:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When medics arrived, they said they found 12-year-old Nakyah Durham had already died. A preliminary investigation found that the 15-year-old brother — also a minor — accidentally shot the girl.

St. Louis County Police Department said the matter has been re-classified to homicide and will be referred to the St. Louis County Family Courts for involuntary manslaughter.