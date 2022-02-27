12-year-old girl shot in stomach in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police report a 12-year-old girl arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

They say the incident happened a little after 11 a.m. Sunday at 4000 Germania in south St. Louis.

Her status is unknown at this time.

