12-year-old girl shot in stomach in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police report a 12-year-old girl arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
They say the incident happened a little after 11 a.m. Sunday at 4000 Germania in south St. Louis.
Her status is unknown at this time.
by: Jaime TraversPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Police report a 12-year-old girl arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
They say the incident happened a little after 11 a.m. Sunday at 4000 Germania in south St. Louis.
Her status is unknown at this time.