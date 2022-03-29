ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother Tuesday night in north St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 5600 block of Summit Place, near West Florissant Avenue. Police said the 10-year-old found the shotgun at the home. They believe one parent was home at the time of the shooting.

Numerous officers were at the scene, trying to comfort family members following the tragic incident.

“You know, officers, a lot of them have kids of their own,” said St. Louis Police Maj. Ryan Cousins. “They’re even more sympathetic to a situation like this.”

St. Louis Alderwoman Pam Boyd was also at the scene Tuesday night to offer her support and condolences.

“All I can say is my heart goes out to the mom,” said Boyd.

The alderwoman said more needs to be done to prevent these types of tragedies from happening.

“I’m just tired of going to children’s funerals,” she said. “I’m just tired. It drains you. Just pray for our city because we have to do something about these guns in our city.”

Major Cousins said counselors are available to assist the victims and their families during this difficult time.