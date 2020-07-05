13 Illinois ‘Bomb Squad’ gang members sentenced to prison

Breaking News
PEORIA, Ill. – Thirteen members of a Peoria street gang known as the “Bomb Squad” have been sentenced to prison terms for a racketeering conspiracy that included murder, arson and drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors said one defendant was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years. Judge James Shadid sentenced the other defendants to prison terms ranging from 12 to 40 years.

A jury convicted the defendants in December after a seven-week trial and three days of deliberations.

Prosecutors said gang members had standing orders to shoot rivals on sight, and they would later boast about their actions on social media.  

