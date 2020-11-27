13-year-old shot while sleeping in Spanish Lake house

ST. LOUIS – A teen boy was shot in the arm Friday morning in the Spanish Lake neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened at 5:09 a.m. in the 1200 block of Baron Avenue. The 13-year-old victim’s injury is non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the “victim was sleeping on a couch in a front room when suspect(s) outside the residence fired into the home, striking the victim.”

The investigation is ongoing. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any additional information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).