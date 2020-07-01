14 Bi-State men charged with attempting to meet minors for sex

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – Tuesday evening the U.S. Attorney’s Office in East St. Louis the FBI announced the arrest of 14 Bi-State men for attempting to meet minors for sex. The arrest happened over the weekend of June 28th-29th in Madison County Illinois. Over 50 law enforcement agents from St. Louis and Springfield, IL were involved in the sting.

During the 2-day operation, agents used texting, online message boards, social media, and apps to engage with men via online profiles. The defendants arrived at a residence in Madison County with the intent of engaging minors in sexual acts and were taken into custody.

All of the men were charged in criminal complaint over the past weekend.

List of men charge:

Brett Brimberry 28 Glen Carbon, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Richard L. Britt 38 Granite City, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct

Urich Gaines 32 Belleville, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Kayln E. Hoggat 27 Bridgeport, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Attempted Production of Child Pornography

Kevin Kamler 30 O’Fallon, MO Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Brian Lotz 56 Collinsville, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Anthony Parrish 33 Swansea, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Philip M. Reis 55 O’Fallon, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Gerald S. Sewell 56 Belleville, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct

James R. Sears 35 Bridgeport, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Travis Shubert 29 Granite City, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Preston Thomas 57 St. Louis, MO Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Nicholas Wright 35 O’Fallon, MO Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct; Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child

Vallie F. Zeller 43 St. Louis, MO Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct; Attempted Production of Child Pornography

All of the defendants will make an appearance in federal court between June 29th– July 1st in East St. Louis.

Each defendant is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and is being held without bond or release via electronic monitoring.