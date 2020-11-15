14-year-old girl killed, 2 other teens injured in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal accident that happened at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on southbound Highway B south of Rocky Farm Road.

Police say a 16-year-old male driver traveling northbound on Highway B failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, crossed over the centerline, and hit a car traveling southbound.

One of the passengers in that car, a 14-year-old teenage girl of Hillsboro, Missouri, died in the crash.

The driver, a 16-year-old teenage boy from DeSoto, Missouri, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The second passenger, a 13-year-old girl of Hillsboro, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt but the two passengers were not.

