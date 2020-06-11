14-year-old gunned down in East St. Louis, 2 others injured

EAST ST. LOUIS – Three more young people have been wounded by gunfire in our area. Kyelonthae Stidimire, 14, was killed.

His mother tells Fox 2/News 11 she simply wants justice for her son.

He was shot and killed around 10:15 Tuesday night in the John De Shields housing complex near 12th and McCasland in East St. Louis, authorities said. A boy, 16, and a girl 3, also suffered gunshot wounds and were treated at a hospital and released.

Stidimire ran into the back of a residence after he’d been hit and bullets shattered the windshields of nearby cars, an investigator said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His aunt said he was an innocent bystander and that there was absolutely no reason for him to be targeted.

The family did not know the other two victims, she said.

“Please stop. I’m begging you all. We need to turn to each other not against each other; love our neighbors like we love ourselves,” said Shelia Nelson, Stidimire’s grandmother. “Treat each other like we want to be treated. Please, please, stop the violence.”

Illinois State Police have joined the East St. Louis Police investigation. They are releasing no further details. Anyone with information should call Illinois State Police at (618) 301-6764 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.