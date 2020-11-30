14-year-old shot while carjacking a man, died from his injuries

ST. LOUIS – A 14-year-old boy was shot while attempting to carjack and a 53-year-old man at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard Sunday. The boy died hours later from his injuries.

St. Louis County Police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct found the boy attempting to flee the area on foot. He was taken to a hospital.

The 53-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. He is cooperating with the investigation.

The initial shooting happened at 3:47 a.m. Police said the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital hours later.

The investigation has found that “the 53-year-old man was the victim of a carjacking” conducted by the boy and another person in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Road. “During the robbery, the 53-year-old shot the armed juvenile,” police said.

The weapons from both parties have been recovered.

Police are still looking for the boy’s accomplice.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.