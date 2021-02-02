1,400 fans allowed at Enterprise Center for Blues second homestand

ST. LOUIS – There will be some additional fans in the seats at the Enterprise Center Tuesday night as the Blues start their second homestand of the season.

There will be many COVID-19 precautions in place and the vast majority of seats at the Enterprise Center will remain empty when the Blues take on the Arizona Coyotes.

There were only 300 people allowed in the stands for the first four-game homestand. Those 300 people were invited frontline workers, families and friends of players, hockey staff members, team employees and essential personnel. No tickets were sold for those games.

For this second homestand, which is also four games, 1,400 fans will be allowed in the seats. An Enterprise Center spokesperson says a limited number of tickets were sold to season ticket holders via a presale for this homestand.

Like the first set of home games, there will be more frontline workers in the stands along with families and friends of players, staff members, team employees and essential workers. All four games in this second homestand are sold out.

FOX 2 was told the St. Louis City Health Department allowed the Blues to increase capacity for these games based on how the Blues successfully implemented COVID-19 protocols during the first homestand.

COVID precautions include everyone wearing face coverings at all times, bags are not permitted inside the Enterprise Center, all tickets are mobile-only, and the Enterprise Center is cash-free.

Attendance numbers for the third homestand, which starts February 18, are still in the works.