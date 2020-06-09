1,400 jobs could be coming to Scott AFB if Pentagon bases headquarters for Space Command here

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE – The military and space may soon be in our own backyard. St. Clair County has taken the first step to bring the United States Space Command headquarters to Scott Air Force Base.

Five hundred acres adjoining Scott will be offered for the headquarters.

It was just last year the president announced the new branch of the military.

The headquarters would bring 1,400 military and civilian jobs to the area.

The land has already been checked out in many ways and is ready to go. Kimberly Huth is the Director of Military Affairs for St. Clair County.

“A lot of the environment studies have been done for that site, security studies have been done for that site, site visits by DOD personnel have been done for that site,” said Kimberly Huth, Director of Military Affairs for St. Clair County.

The Air Force is expected to make a final decision in late December.