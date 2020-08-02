1,467 new confirmed Illinois cases of coronavirus, 14 deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,467 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 14 confirmed deaths.

Sunday’s confirmed cases make 181,943 the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths now total 7,517.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 26–August 1 is 3.9%.  

The ages of coronavirus cases reported in Illinois range from younger than one-year to older than 100 years.  

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News