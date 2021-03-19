15 barges break loose, striking lock and dam, causing damage

ST. LOUIS – Fifteen barges broke loose and hit the lock and dam system on the Mississippi River Friday afternoon. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX flew over the scene.

Just before 1 p.m., a coast guard was notified barges broke loose from the vessel pushing other barges. Eight barges were rounded up immediately while seven barges landed against the Melvin Price Lock and Dam damaging the facility and causing it to be closed to barge traffic.

Two of the loose barges got stuck in the lock.

It is believed the cause of the incident is because of high water and high winds on the Mississippi River.

The lock and dam is closed for inspection and damage repair. It is unknown at this time when the lock and dam will be reopened to traffic.