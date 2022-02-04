15 St. Louis restaurants join fundraiser to benefit Very Asian Foundation

ST. LOUIS — Fifteen restaurants in St. Louis will donate a portion of their sales to the newly-established Very Asian Foundation during a weeklong fundraiser to close out the Lunar New Year.

The participating restaurants will offer special menu items that St. Louisans can purchase, and a portion of those sales will be donated to the cause. The fundraiser will last from Feb. 7 through Feb. 14.

The dining initiative comes after a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, a press release stated. The Very Asian Foundation announced the initiative alongside the Asian American Chamber of Commerce and Shayn Prapaisilp, the owner of Chao Baan restaurant and King & I.

“Nobody should ever be attacked for sharing details about their culture,” said Prapaisilp. “If everyone took the time to learn about others, we would have more compassion, respect, and care for one another. Our hope through this fundraiser is that members of the St. Louis community can stand in solidarity while learning about AAPI culture through food – whether that be traditional dumplings or any of the other amazing offerings from our partners.”

Here’s a list of the participating restaurants, according to the release. Many of the restaurants are offering dumplings as their dedicated dish for the fundraiser. You can click on any of the restaurants to learn more.