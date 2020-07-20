15-year-old charged in accidental shooting of a 6-year-old St. Louis boy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 15-year-old has been charged in the accidental shooting of a 6-year-old last week. The incident was reported as a suspicious death. Police did not say what the teen is being charged with. The case is being handled by the juvenile courts.

The 6-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon in south St. Louis, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said last week.

Officers received a call for a shooting just before 3:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of S. Broadway, located in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Investigators initially said the child accidentally shot himself. Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene as well.

The shooting is not be not treated as a homicide because police say it was an accident.