15-year-old charged with rape, kidnapping

ST. LOUIS– A 15-year-old is charged with the kidnapping, rape, and robbery of a woman in north St. Louis County in September of 2020. Police say they were able to corroborate the victim’s story because the suspect was wearing a monitoring bracelet.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office issued warrants for the suspect who is being charged as an adult.

The court document states the suspect approached the woman as she was trying to get into her home on the 3500 block of Sugar Crest Drive around 11:00 P.M. on Sept. 29, 2020. Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

He is also accused of flashing a handgun, announcing it was a robbery, and ordering the woman back into her car.

The court document states that is when he directed her to a location, raped her at gunpoint, then forced her to take out $500 from her bank.

Police say the suspect was wearing a monitoring bracelet which put him at the locations the victim described. Police tell FOX2 the monitoring bracelet was ordered by the juvenile court. The reason for the bracelet was not released.

DNA analysis also corroborated the victim’s allegations plus the court document also states the suspect was in possession of an item belonging to the victim when he was arrested.

Police say while interviewing the suspect, he admitted to consensual sexual contact with the victim.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are taking lead on the investigation.

