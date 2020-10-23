15-year-old shot to death inside car

ST. LOUIS- A 15-year-old is dead following a shooting yesterday afternoon in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Police say Ezell Johnson III was shot inside a car near Ashland and Lambdin avenues.

Police say Johnson was found shot to death inside a white sedan that had heavy ballistic damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

More than 100 children have been the victim of gun violence in St. Louis this year, including several fatal shootings.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

