15-year-old rushed to hospital after drive-by shooting along Chambers Road

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy rushed to a north St. Louis County hospital after a shooting Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to Christian Northwest Hospital for a victim of a shooting.

According a St. Louis County police spokesperson, the 15-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being treated for a gunshot wound to his upper body. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

The shooting happened along Chambers Road. Police said the car the teenager was a passenger in a car that was driving when someone from another car fired multiple shots into the car he was in.

After the shots, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and the victim was then taken to the hospital.

The victim was one of four people in the car and was in the front passenger seat. A 25-year-old woman was the driver and two young children – ages 4 and 6 – were in the back seat at the time of the shooting, police say.

Police said a there was a ShotSpotter activation at approximately 7:36 p.m. in the 2000 block of Chambers Road.

No suspect information was released.

If you have any information regarding the incident please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477)