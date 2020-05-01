$15,000 in COVID-19 relief grants available for many St. Louis County businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Millions of dollars in help is coming to small businesses in St. Louis County that have been closed during the stay at home order. County executive Dr. Sam Page announced the initiative this morning. It’s called the St. Louis County Small Business Relief Program. Page says he hopes to have money in the hands of impacted small businesses by early next month.

There is a total of $17.5 million in the program and $2.5 million in grant funds will be available to small businesses, in each of the seven-county council districts. Businesses can apply online. The money will be awarded based on the recommendations of county council members and mayors of municipalities where businesses are located. Businesses will receive a maximum one time grant of $15,000.

The money is coming from the $173.5 million in federal funds that St. Louis County recently received to fight COVID-19. To be eligible, businesses must have been closed during the stay at home order and have 50 or fewer employees. The company’s principal place of business also has to be in St. Louis County.

Page says the money can be used to help cover the cost of business interruption during the stay at home order and also to help businesses reopen safely when the time comes.

“We believe that this will be meaningful. It won’t solve all of the problems. There is still going to be stress in our region. But we’ve used our resources to identify the businesses that we believe are most stressed business that are under 50 employees who were impacted by the stay at home directly,” said Page.

Page also spoke about Eureka Mayor Sean Flower’s decision not to reopen his community next Monday in defiance of the county’s stay at home order. Eh called it the right thing to do.

Flower had originally said he would reopen his community next Monday in conjunction with the governor’s plan to reopen Missouri but then changed his mind yesterday. Page also says he hopes to release a timeline for a reopening strategy for St. Louis County late next week.

An appeals process will be in place in case someone feels like they weren’t treated fairly in applying for the grant money. Businesses can start applying here.