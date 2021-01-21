$15,000 reward for tip leading to arrest of killer in Belleville gas station clerk’s death

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A tip leading to the arrest of a Belleville man’s killer could get you $15,000.

Midwest Petroleum Company was the employer of Doug Cimperman, 51. They are offering $10,000. CrimeStoppers is offering $5,000.

Cimperman was killed during an armed robbery attempt at the ZX Gas Station in Belleville where he was working Saturday night.

Doug Cimperman

The Belleville Police Department released surveillance video from the night of Cimperman’s killing. The video shows what appears to be an armed man running up to someone at a gas pump. That person is believed to be Cimperman. The video then shows the suspect entering the store and going to the cash register.

