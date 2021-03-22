16 activities to do in St. Louis during spring break

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking for things to do during a spring break staycation in St. Louis?

1. The Zoo

The Saint Louis Zoo has fun attractions for all ages. Ride the Zooline Railroad or the conservation Carousel. The 4D Theatre is also open and the Sea Lion Show is going on from March 13 to March 28. Click here to get your timed ticket.

2. Missouri Botanical Garden

The Missouri Botanical Garden is starting to see its cherry blossoms pop up in the Japanese Garden. The garden is open with health and safety protocols in place. Click here to get your tickets.

3. Forest Park

Walk, run, or bike while enjoying the over 1,300 acres of Forest Park.

4. Union Station

Union Station has added multiple attractions in the past couple of years. Make a whole day out of it and visit the St. Louis Aquarium, the Rope Course, and The St. Louis Wheel.

5. Laumeier Sculpture Park

Laumeier Sculpture Park is located in the Sunset Hills neighborhood. Families can walk the park and enjoy the interactive outdoor art.

6. The Magic House

The Magic House has multiple specialty exhibits going on right now. The Dinosaur Train and Springtime Magic are happening at the Kirkwood fun house along with all of their usual activities. Click here to plan your visit.

7. Citygarden

Families can visit the Citygarden at 801 Market Street. Enjoy the art and plants in St. Louis City. Click here to learn more.

8. Six Flags

Six Flags St. Louis is hosting a spring break party. Visit their Spring Break Zone complete with a DJ, bubble dance party, food trucks, interactive photo booth and more games and activities. Click here to learn more.

9. Saint Louis Science Center

The Saint Louis Science Center has great exhibits for the whole family. Currently the Mummies of The World: The Exhibition is there. Click here to learn more.

10. National Blues Museum

Visit the National Blues Museum in downtown St. Louis. Learn about the history of the genre through an interactive entertaining environment. Click here to learn more.

11. Adventure Valley

Visit Adventure Valley in House Springs for an outdoor experience. Play paintball on their multiple battlefields or strap into their zipline. Click here to learn more.

12. National Museum of Transportation

Self-guided tours are open at the National Museum of Transportation at 2933 Barrett Station Road. See planes, trains, and automobiles from the past. Enjoy the interactive creation station for those 5-years-old and younger. Click here to learn more.

13. Springtime Village 2021 Purina Farms

Drive through Purina Farms and see their animals along the way. Get a special springtime family photo. Every guest will get a special goody bag. Click here to learn more.

14. Riverboats at the Gateway Arch

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are running again. See some of the best views of the city from the Mississippi River. Click here to learn more.

The Queen of the Mississippi Riverboat is moored on the St. Louis riverfront near the Gateway Arch – UPI/Bill Greenblatt

15. Myseum

Take the kids to learn science in an interactive way at the Myseum. This place is best for children ages 2-12. Click here to learn more.

16. City Museum

The indoor-outdoor playground at City Museum is a perfect place to let off some steam on spring break. Explore the tunnels, drive the school bus on the roof, climb a whale and more. Click here to learn more.