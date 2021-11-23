Police: 16-year-old girl shot at home in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police said a 16-year-old girl was shot after an altercation inside a home in north St. Louis County on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lawnview Drive in Moline Acres. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect was arrested, but police did not release that person’s identity.

The Moline Acres Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons, which is now leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.