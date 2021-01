ST. LOUIS – A 16-year-old is in critical condition after having been shot and then getting into a car crash.

Investigators said the teen was shot elsewhere and was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle when it crashed into a ditch on Christian Northeast Hospital property at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The others in the car took off and left the teen behind.

No arrests have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.