16-year-old killed when train hits her car in Randolph County, IL

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Il. – Illinois State Police report a 16-year-old girl has died when her car was hit by a train at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say her vehicle was stopped at a railroad crossing at Duclos Street, near Berger Lane in Prairie Du Rocher. The crossing gates were down and the lights were activated.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old female from Prairie Du Rocher, yielded to a northbound train, but drove around the crossing gates and was hit in the passenger side by a train traveling southbound on a second set of tracks.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The train crew refused medical attention.

